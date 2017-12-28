How Going Meatless One Day a Week Could Help You

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - The motto that rings in every January 1st, New Year, New You!

And with the new year right around the corner, you're probably thinking of ways to live and-or eat healthier.

It's no secret eating a more balanced diet will help improve your overall health but try taking it one step further by going meatless one day a week.

Research shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and cancer.

Eating more plant foods like beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables can increase your intake of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.

You can always try replacing meat in dishes with items like broccoli, peppers, beans or tofu... Even chickpeas

