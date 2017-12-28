How Cold Temperatures can Impact Your Phone Life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -With these frigid temperatures, your cell phone battery don't work always work as well.

In fact, the bitter cold can lead to rapid loss of battery power far quicker than you're used to.

That's because below freezing temperatures cause a chemical reaction that slows down your phone's lithium-ion battery.

The cold air also puts your other devices at risk.

So... How else can you save your battery?

Plugging your phone in right away without giving it a chance to warm up could be harmful so, instead, make sure your phone gets back to room temperature before you charge it.

