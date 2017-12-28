How Cold Temperatures can Impact Your Phone Life

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:42 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -With these frigid temperatures, your cell phone battery don't work always work as well.

In fact, the bitter cold can lead to rapid loss of battery power far quicker than you're used to. 

That's because below freezing temperatures cause a chemical reaction that slows down your phone's lithium-ion battery.

The cold air also puts your other devices at risk.

So... How else can you save your battery? 

Plugging your phone in right away without giving it a chance to warm up could be harmful so, instead, make sure your phone gets back to room temperature before you charge it.
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


