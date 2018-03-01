Houston School District Responds to Found Ammo and Threat

HOUSTON, Mo.-- After a bullet was found in the hallway of Houston High School on Tuesday neighbors like Janey McGrath became concerned.

“Kids are doing what they can because they can get away with it,” she says. “A little bit because there’s nothing between us and the school.”

Now we’re told the bullet was found here on the floor of a hallway just like this one. It was a .45 caliber. Now we still don’t know who dropped it, but just it’s discovery led to a number of tips about a similar but probably unrelated threat.

“Our kids have done really great,” says Allen Moss, Superintendent of Houston Schools.

Moss says it was a couple of hours after the bullet was found by a student.

“Finding the bullet obviously caused a stir among our students,” he says.

Others came forward with follow up reports.

“That kind of spurred someone to say, ‘Hey I heard a student make some comments that I don’t feel comfortable with',” he explains.

The threat was one of gun violence during next month’s school shooting awareness walkout.

“My high school principal has visited with some of them and discouraged them from doing it. Especially now because now we’re getting into a safety issue,” says Moss.

Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody. He was questioned.

“They looked into it to see if there’s anything to it and around 6:30 or 7:00 pm we were told there was some credibility to this,” Moss says.

Now, Houston Police Chief, Tim Ceplina has been present on campus putting minds at ease.

“Today we wanted to provide some extra presence here at the school," he says. “Just to kind of calm the student body and some parents."

For now, he says the hallways have been peaceful.

“We’ve lost everything that we’re supposed to have," says McGrath.

He hopes soon neighbors will be too.

“I do [think the walkout event is still safe to attend]," says Chief Ceplina. "I think the biggest thing is increasing our levels of self-awareness. Once we start getting into a lot of those things, a lot of these other problems will go away.”