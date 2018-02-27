Honey Bun Dispute Leads to Louisiana Man Assaulting Mother

By: KARD/KTVE

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:03 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 02:03 PM CST

WEST MONROE, La. - An argument over missing honey buns ends with a Louisiana man in jail for assaulting his mother.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Joseph Simpson Jr.'s mom asked him what happened to some of the honey buns in their kitchen, causing him to become, "irate."

Simpson Jr. pushed his mom into a wall and pulled a knife on his brother when he tried to break it up.

When police arrived, he admitted to doing both.

Simpson Jr. is now charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery.

