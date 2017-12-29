Homeowners in Arkansas, Missouri Can't Prepay Property Taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Thousands of homeowners in Arkansas and Missouri are scrambling to pay their property taxes before Jan. 1 only to find out they can't.

Some people hope to pre-pay their property taxes for 2017 before the new tax law goes into effect.

But according to county tax collectors, they say don't waste your time.

"Collectors do not receive that information until February, and that's according to Arkansas law. So we don't even have that information available," Gloria Peterson, Benton County tax collector, said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says this all has to do with the new tax bill that will go into effect Jan. 1.

The new legislation puts $10,000 cap on the amount you can deduct.

But according to Arkansas law, it's impossible for people to pay their property taxes until the first working day in March 2018.

"We're still working on that, but at this point, we haven't found a way in which the property taxes can be paid early," Hutchinson said.

Leah Betts, the Greene County collector of revenue, says the same is true for Missouri.

County officials can't legally collect property tax early. Plus, the office doesn't assess the tax until the middle of the year.