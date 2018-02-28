Hollister High School Helps Students Find their Passion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--A new program at Hollister High School is helping students find their passion.

Students meet with a mentor four days a week.

One student, Eden Ballew, already knew she liked wild animals, so she used her time in hose sessions to explore her passion.

She connected with Dave Johnson a zookeeper out of Denver who also founded a conservation fund.

Tuesday night, Johnson and Eden visited the elementary school to spark some interest in wild animals and conservation.

"It is building my responsibility, building my respect, my whole outlook on everything, and I think it's such a huge part for kids in their daily school day to have that personal time; to have something that they are truly interested in because it seems like you learn a lot more when you're digging in to stuff that you want to dig into," said Ballew.

The principal at Hollister High says through the Find Your Passion program, other students are also giving presentations about exploring their interests.