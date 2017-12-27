History Museum Offers Free Admission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The History Museum on the Square is offering parents a way to get their kids out of the house this winter break.

Admission until Saturday night is completely free. That's thanks to a grant from the Musgrave Foundation.

The museum is currently decorated for the holidays... You'll find Santa and plenty of lights...

But its also featuring a Route 66 exhibit.... which was born and named right here in Springfield back in 1926.

"I like a lot of the photographs. I grew up here and I lived on route 66 as a boy on St. Louis street. The photographs to me are wonderful because they bring back a lot of great memories," says John Sellars, Executive Director, History Museum on the Square.

The museum is located at 157 Park Central Square in Springfield. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

