History Museum Offers Free Admission

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 06:30 AM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:30 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The History Museum on the Square is offering parents a way to get their kids out of the house this winter break. 

Admission until Saturday night is completely free. That's thanks to a grant from the Musgrave Foundation. 

The museum is currently decorated for the holidays... You'll find Santa and plenty of lights... 

But its also featuring a Route 66 exhibit.... which was born and named right here in Springfield back in 1926.

"I like a lot of the photographs. I grew up here and I lived on route 66 as a boy on St. Louis street. The photographs to me are wonderful because they bring back a lot of great memories," says John Sellars, Executive Director, History Museum on the Square.

The museum is located at 157 Park Central Square in Springfield. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
 

