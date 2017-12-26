Historic White House Tree to be Cut Down This Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House's historic Jackson magnolia is scheduled to be cut down later this week.

The large magnolia is the oldest on the White House grounds.

The tree's long and storied history dates back to the presidency of Andrew Jackson.

His wife, Rachel, died shortly after his 1828 election victory.

It's said that he insisted on planting a sprout from her favorite magnolia at their Tennessee farm.

The iconic tree has been in the background for countless events -- from state arrival ceremonies to easter egg rolls and photo ops.

It has been ailing for decades, supported by an extensive cabling system.

Experts recently deemed it too damaged to remain standing, and first lady Melania Trump made the decision to have it removed.

The first lady's office declined to comment.

The plan is that another Jackson magnolia, born directly from the original, will soon be planted in its place, for history to live on.

