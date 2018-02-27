Hiring Event Tuesday for CoxHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- CoxHealth Springfield will be holding a career fair Tuesday (Feb. 27) to fill around 100 jobs.

The event will be held in the lobby of Cox South's West Tower and runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Positions to be filled include hospital positions such as nurses and pharmacy technicians -- as well as financial positions such as accounts payable and accountants.

Interested applicants can meet with department leaders and learn about each job opening.