Hiring Event Tuesday for CoxHealth

By: Karen Libby

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:56 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:56 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- CoxHealth Springfield will be holding a career fair Tuesday (Feb. 27) to fill around 100 jobs.

The event will be held in the lobby of Cox South's West Tower and runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

Positions to be filled include hospital positions such as nurses and pharmacy technicians -- as well as financial positions such as accounts payable and accountants. 

Interested applicants can meet with department leaders and learn about each job opening.

