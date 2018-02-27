Hikers Find Missing Man Dead in NWA

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo by Ben DuMas, via Springfield News-Leader

A Rogers, Arkansas, man reported missing by family members on Feb. 21 was found dead in a rugged area near Hemmed-in-Hollow waterfall Sunday, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigator Glenn Wheeler said the body of Marvin A. Lopez, 27, was found by two hikers. Lopez's car was found at the Compton Trailhead that leads to Hemmed-in-Hollow.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office notified the National Park Service, and deputies and rangers, along with the Newton County Coroner’s Office, responded to the scene for an initial investigation.

Authorities learned that a family member had contacted the Rogers Police Department on Feb. 21 to report that Lopez had not been heard from since Feb. 19, and the agency had issued a bulletin asking area agencies to look for Lopez and check his welfare.

“At this point there is nothing to indicate foul play, but Mr. Lopez’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death," said Newton County Sheriff Kent Slape. "The investigation is ongoing and we won’t know much more until we get the Medical Examiner’s report. Our hearts go out to Mr. Lopez’s family and we hope to be able to provide them with answers soon.”

Wheeler said Lopez's body was in a rugged part of the area above Hemmed-in-Hollow and the recovery involved several agencies and took several hours.

“We simply could not have safely gotten him out without the help of a lot of folks that we can always depend on to help out when we need them," Wheeler said. "They are invaluable to us.”

Tri-County Search and Rescue, Newton County Search and Rescue, Buffalo National River Search and Rescue and area volunteer fire departments assisted with the recovery of Lopez’s body.

(story shared by the Springfield News-Leader. Read the original article here)