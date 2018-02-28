Heavy Security as Florida Shooting Survivors Head Back to Class

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Students and teachers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this morning - many still haunted by the deadly shooting that claimed 17 lives:



"It's a little nerve wrecking. We're back on campus. It's been a while," one said.

"I'm nervous but I'm just happy to see everyone come together and support each other," said another.



Just two weeks ago, 17-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was in the school and took cover as shots rang out:

"It's not going to be the same hallways. It's not going to be the same smiles."



Today, extra security and grief counselors will be on campus. Some parents are concerned their kids aren't ready to go back.

Josh Castellanos said "How many of those kids that are broken, that aren't processing this properly are going to be put back in that school?"



The freshman building, here in Parkland, where the shooting occurred will remain closed today. Investigators say suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, left nearly 180 rounds of ammunition unfired when he fled the scene.



Sources also tell CBS News Cruz attempted to create a sniper's nest at the building by shooting out a third-floor window.



But his bullets did not shatter the hurricane glass.



"My plan is to spend 500-million dollars to make our schools safe." Florida Governor Rick Scott has now proposed making school buildings in his state more secure by installing bullet proof glass.



He's also called for an increased law enforcement presence in every school.

Sources also say images of swastikas were found on the ammunition magazines used by the suspected shooter.



(Hena Doba CBS News)