Heavy Rains Cause Landslide in Arkansas

PANGBURN, Ark. - A quite area along the Little Red River near Pangburn is changed forever after a landslide Wednesday morning.

A wooded area was cleared out after a landslide early Wednesday morning.

All that’s left are split logs, trees stripped of its bark, and a lot of sediment.

The Pangburn Fire Chief says the hill used to be an old train track trestle that had water pooling up on the other side.

“With the trussel built up, all that water was collecting behind it. There’s not telling how long it’s been collecting back there,” Pangburn Fire Chief Blake Ellis said

Around 4 am Wednesday morning it gave way.

“That trussel is about 60 foot high and it broke off about 150 foot gap. There was a lot of ground and water moving,” Ellis said.

The water rushed through Stacy Wilson‘s yard and into the Little Red River on the other side. She says she woke up to her dog barking.

“I looked out the window and just saw water rushing to the river bank, which is not supposed to be happening,” Stacy said.

She said at first she had no idea what was happening.

“It was very loud, very scary, and dark, and waiting for day break to see what was going on,” Stacy said.

The wall of water injured an owl that was found in someone’s backyard.

Stacy actually took pictures of that hill during a hike over the weekend.

“It’s a lot of earth that got moved in a short amount of time and it really changed a lot of stuff on the river,” Stacy’s son Drew Wilson said.

She says she’ll always remember this day, because it’s her birthday.

“I was supposed to be at work with a party and presents, and instead I’m here with this mess,” Stacy said.

Luckily, there was no major damage and no injuries. We’re told the land is actually private property.

