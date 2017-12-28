Health Department Restricts Hospital Visitors Due to Rising Flu Numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Children 14 and under won't be allowed to visit patients in Mercy or CoxHealth hospitals starting today, Dec. 28, according to a news release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.
Confirmed flu cases are continuing to rise in Greene County which sparked the decision from the health department. From Dec. 17-23, 241 people had confirmed flu cases. During the week before that, 84 cases were confirmed.
The restriction starts Thursday until further notice.
According to the release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has three steps to prevent the flu:
1. Take time to get a flu vaccine-even if it proves to be less effective this year, some protection is better than none.
2. Take everyday preventive actions like covering coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your eyes or mouth, staying away from sick people and washing your hands often to help stop the spread of respiratory viruses including flu.
3. If you do get the flu, or just don’t feel well, stay home to avoid making others sick. This is especially important for populations most at-risk for getting the flu: the very young and the elderly.
More Stories
-
Coming up at five...
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Friends and activists are visiting the New York…
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Coach Urban Meyer could have easily stoked a…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.