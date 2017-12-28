Health Department Restricts Hospital Visitors Due to Rising Flu Numbers

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Children 14 and under won't be allowed to visit patients in Mercy or CoxHealth hospitals starting today, Dec. 28, according to a news release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Confirmed flu cases are continuing to rise in Greene County which sparked the decision from the health department. From Dec. 17-23, 241 people had confirmed flu cases. During the week before that, 84 cases were confirmed.

The restriction starts Thursday until further notice.

According to the release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has three steps to prevent the flu: