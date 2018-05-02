Harrison Dog Ordinance Back to Square One

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simões / CC BY 2.0

HARRISON, Ark. -- The Harrison City Council did not take action on a proposed dog ordinance at last Thursday’s monthly meeting so by state law, its back to the drawing board.

Mayor Dan Sherrell says while the bill passed on First Reading in March and went through the Committee process, the result was different this time.

According to Sherrell, some of Alderman had got feedback from the Public that the proposed bill needed to be more specific. Sherrell goes on to say that by state law, the bill is officially dead and the process has to start all over again in Committee. Sherrell says a dog ordinance should be developed because it is needed to help law enforcement handle complaints.

The proposed ordinance was to replace the one that was repealed in late 2017 after part of the law was struck down because an outside agency was going to collect funds for the City for licensing pets. The bill if passed would have allowed a fine of up to $1,000 in some instances for violations.



