Great, Great Grandpa Reacts to Having Baby Named for Him

Better get the kleenex ready, this one's a tearjerker.

108 year old Esmond Allcock has six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

But none of them were ever named after him ... until now

The Canadian man's great-granddaughter decided to name her second son Esmond, prompting this tender social media moment when he met his namesake for the first time.

The family said his reaction was priceless.

