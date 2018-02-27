Great, Great Grandpa Reacts to Having Baby Named for Him
Better get the kleenex ready, this one's a tearjerker.
108 year old Esmond Allcock has six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
But none of them were ever named after him ... until now
The Canadian man's great-granddaughter decided to name her second son Esmond, prompting this tender social media moment when he met his namesake for the first time.
The family said his reaction was priceless.
