Gov. Hutchinson: Prepayment of Property Taxes up to County Officials

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansans wanting to prepay their property taxes to take advantage of deductions before the new tax reform law goes into effect need to speak with county officials, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Wednesday.

The new law caps the amount taxpayers can deduct for state, local and property taxes at $10,000. As a result, some taxpayers, including Arkansans, are trying to prepay their property taxes before the new law goes into effect so they can get the maximum benefit from deducting their property taxes.

Hutchinson said responsibility for paying property taxes is handled at the county level.

"Property owners wishing to pay in advance are advised to contact the county officials where the property is located," he said.

Hutchinson continued, "Under the constitution of our state, property taxes are purely local in nature, and the decision on when and how to accept prepayment of property taxes must be posed to local officials, who can best judge whether they have the authority necessary to accept early payment."

The Washington County Tax Collector's office said it would not be accepting prepayment of property taxes. For a list of Arkansas counties and tax collectors, click here.