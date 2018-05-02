Gov. Greitens Authorizes Guardsmen to Aid in Border Security

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo -Governor Greitens announced Tuesday that he is authorizing the deployment of Missouri Army National Guard troops and resources to the southern border in support of Operation Guardian Support.

Four Soldiers and a UH-72 Lakota helicopter were deployed to Arizona to assist the Department of Defense in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Security Mission, authorized by President Donald J. Trump in April.

"This is a critical mission. Missourians are grateful to the President for recognizing the need to secure our borders. We are proud that Missouri troops will play a support role in guarding against terrorism, protecting Americans from cartel violence, and enforcing our immigration laws," said Governor Eric Greitens.

The Guardsmen assigned to the mission will provide aerial surveillance. The Soldiers are expected to return to Missouri mid-summer.

