Go-Pro Returns to Owner with a Years Worth of New Footage

BEND, Or. -- A Go-Pro camera lost in Oregon for more than a year has finally been reunited with its owner.

Pedro Quintana says the person who found it recorded some of their own adventures along the way.

It was a different Christmas this year for the Tolle family.

A package postmarked from Florida arrived for 16-year-old Ethan Tolle, who lives in Sisters.

"He started out reading a letter he got from Louis who lives in the Florida Keys, and then he started watching videos and Louie had shared some of his adventures," says Leah Tolle, Ethan's Mother.

A letter written by this man, Louie Wray, who gave Ethan clues as to what was inside the package.

Wray shared his year-long adventures across the country, from exploring the Florida Keys underwater to slacklining on the mountain tops of West Virginia.

Videos were taken by a Go-Pro... But it wasn't Wray's Go-Pro.

It was Ethan's, which he lost in the water at Tamolich Blue Pool in 2016.

"it was strapped to his chest and he jumps in and it actually comes up and it goes to the bottom."

"And he comes up with no Go-Pro," says Leah.

Wray looked at the video on the Go-Pro and discovered a bike ride Ethan had taken with his uncle from Deschutes River Wood to Bend.

With the help of google maps, he tracked down an address.

Wray got in contact with Ethan's aunt and uncle and the rest is history.

"at first when he called, I was like 'are you kidding me?' it so crazy to know how deep that is, that somebody actually retrieved it and it sounds like he retrieved it not too long after it was lost. I think probably within a couple of weeks," recalls Leah.

Wray shared a special message with Ethan, who was recently diagnosed with a muscle disease.

"I'm recording this to send to you. I'm really stoked to get it back to you and I hear that times are changing a little bit for you," Wray states.

A new friendship started.

"life is hard sometimes and when a stranger takes an opportunity like that and try to make things a little better for you, it reminds you that there's a lot of good people still in the world," says Leah.

