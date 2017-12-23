Gift Wrapping for the Troops

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KNWA

ROGERS, Ark. -- With only three days left until Christmas, many Arkansans will be hitting the stores for those last minute gifts. One local group is helping alleviate some of that stress and supporting a good cause.

"I'm not a bad gift wrapper I'm just always in a rush and in a hurry," said shopper Joshua

"I'm a last minute shopper and I cannot wrap," said Djordje Cetnik, another shopper.

If you're crunched for time this holiday season or just don't know how to wrap presents, one group has got you covered.

"People bring in anywhere from two gifts to a hundred gifts at a time," said Jody Bergstrom, executive director of Campaign Alliance.

The Campaign Alliance gift wrapping shop is tucked away in a little storefront at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. Bergstrom and her mom Jackie run the shop and have wrapped thousands of presents over the last six years, all for a good cause.

"When anybody that's shopping here at the promenade brings in their gifts, we wrap them up and it's a donation that goes back to our military units and family programs," Bergstrom explained.

Bergstrom said veterans, active service members and military families come in every night to help wrap and raise money.

"I love the fact that I can also donate to a great cause and be able to have that money be able to go somewhere that's supportive of our troops that support us," Rowell said.

Bergstrom estimated they've already wrapped close to 2,000 gifts this holiday season.

"We always put the disclaimer that we're not professionals, we just do it for a great cause," Bergstrom said.

The group relies on donations and Bergstrom says people always want to show their appreciation for the troops.

"When you're under the holiday tree, you're going to go oh hey we supported our military at the same time we actually got our gifts wrapped," Bergstrom said.

Camp Alliance will be wrapping gifts all the way up until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.