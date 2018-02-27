Gassville, Ark. Man Killed en Route to Springfield Job
NEAR BELLEFONTE, Ark.-- A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gassville, Ark. man who had recently taken a job in Springfield.
According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Cody A. Thomas was killed in the crash at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday.
The reports states, a 2008 Chevy Silverado traveling south on Highway 65 crossed over the turn lane and into the northbound lane and hit a 2005 Toyota Camry. Directly behind the Camry was Thomas in a 2010 Ford Focus. After the Silverado struck the Camry head-on, the truck hit Thomas' Focus.
The other two drivers were also injured in the crash.
According to co-worker Stephanie Ballman, Thomas was on his way to work in Springfield.
Ballman said he recently took a job at an insurance agency in Chesterfield Village. He was traveling back and forth from Gassville, Ark. and looking for a place to live in Springfield.
More Stories
-
A St. James man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The criminal case against Donald Trump's former…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is outlining its goals for prison…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.