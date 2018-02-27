Gassville, Ark. Man Killed en Route to Springfield Job

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:22 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:22 PM CST

NEAR BELLEFONTE, Ark.-- A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gassville, Ark. man who had recently taken a job in Springfield.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Cody A. Thomas was killed in the crash at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday.

The reports states, a 2008 Chevy Silverado traveling south on Highway 65 crossed over the turn lane and into the northbound lane and hit a 2005 Toyota Camry. Directly behind the Camry was Thomas in a 2010 Ford Focus. After the Silverado struck the Camry head-on, the truck hit Thomas' Focus.

The other two drivers were also injured in the crash.

According to co-worker Stephanie Ballman, Thomas was on his way to work in Springfield.

Ballman said he recently took a job at an insurance agency in Chesterfield Village.  He was traveling back and forth from Gassville, Ark. and looking for a place to live in Springfield.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected