Friends of the Library Book Sale Breaks Sale Record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale reached their third-highest total in sales in book sale history.

The book sale brought in over $142,000 for the Springfield-Greene County Library District, according to a press release.

After expenses are removed from the total, proceeds will help pay for library concerts, children's summer programs, library improvements and author events.

The Friends of the Library Preview Sale on April 24, reserved for Friends of the Library members, also raised a record-breaking amount of money. Over $30,000 during the three-hour sale that night.

Books, CDs and DVDs are donated throughout the year to the 10 library locations. The donations are collected to go into library circulation and for the spring and fall book sales.

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is Oct. 17-21 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

To become a Friends of the Library member you can fill out a membership form and find out where to send in your donation here.