Florida High School Massacre Hits Too Close for Springfield Restaurant Manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting hit way too close to home for the kitchen manager at Springfield's Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Johnnie Williams, 38, graduated in 1998 from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he played on the football team with offensive center Aaron Feis - the assistant football coach who was shot to death Feb. 14 protecting students from a gunman armed with an AR-15.

"We played three years together," Williams recalled. "He was just a big teddy bear, definitely a jokester. He was just a good person, a genuinely good person."

The Springfield Texas Roadhouse restaurant, as well as Texas Roadhouses in Florida and Louisiana, are donating 100 percent of Monday night's profits to a fund helping families affected by the mass shooting, in which 17 people at the high school died.

Williams said he hopes for a big turnout at the Springfield restaurant, to help show support for those affected by the tragedy.

Williams said he was working at the restaurant the night of the shooting and got a text from his mother, who still lives in Florida.

"It was like a gut punch, it really was, when it hits home that's where you were from," he said. "I learned about Aaron later that night through some alumni group."

Williams said the thought of a mass shooter on campus never even crossed his mind when he was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"No, never," he said. "We had occasional bomb threats that were just kids, stupid kids, and we'd just wait outside while they cleared the building. But shootings, no."

Williams said he had a chilling realization shortly after the killings took place at the Broward County school.

"We have three kids, and our first two were born there," Williams said. "If I hadn't moved here to Springfield, my oldest daughter would have been a student there at the high school. It gives me chills. She could have been there when it happened. She could have been one of the kids shot. We could have buried her."

More than a week after the shooting, Williams said he would urge any student or parent who sees or hears of any kind of a threat toward a school to report it immediately -even if some of those kinds of reports were ignored or missed in the Florida case.

"One hundred percent, it's important to report it," he said. "Also, if you see somebody having a hard time, try to talk to that student."

Doing so might help avert a future tragedy, he said.

(Story shared by Springfield News-Leader. Read the original article here.)