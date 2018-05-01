Fire Breaks Out at Popular Bentonville Restaurant

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- A fire broke out at Taste of Thai II in Bentonville, Monday night.

The Bentonville Fire Department confirmed at about 8:15 p.m. that firefighters were at the restaurant, 2106 S. Walton Blvd.

Phet Sengvoravong, the restaurant's owner, said she doesn't know how it happened, but it started in the back dining area sometime around 8 p.m. and spread quickly.

An employee of King Burrito, which is located a couple of buildings down from Taste of Thai, said that he noticed smoke coming from Taste of Thai, but didn't see any flames.

The employee said that at about 8:20 p.m. that there were three fire trucks at the scene and ladders going up to the roof.

"There's a hole in the roof, it looks like," the employee said. "I don't know if that because of the fire or if the firefighters made that."

(KNWA)