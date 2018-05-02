Family Pharmacy Struggles to Compete with National Chains: Files Bankruptcy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--After 41 years of business, Family Pharmacy-the largest group of independently owned pharmacy stores in southwest Missouri with 20 locations is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This comes after the company suffered $7.5 million in net losses during 2016 and 2017.

Family Pharmacy, owned by Rep. Lynn Morris is saying good-bye after a four decade operation. The company owes at least $30 million to three different creditors. According to court documents, Family Pharmacy had several issues as to why it couldn't compete, including: struggling to fill prescriptions, increased operating expenses, and increased competition from pharmacy chains. These same challenges are also problems Gary Grove of Grove Pharmacy faces as another independently owned pharmacy. He says dealing with pharmacy benefit managers creates problems for his business.

"It's very unfair. The government should stop it. Also they steer people in the community every community to mail order and sometimes you do not have to go, but they send letters to your home, they call you and say you know you need to get your prescription filled with us so they'll be covered. It's misleading, they'd be covered anyway," says Grove.

In order to keep up with the competition of national pharmacy chains, Grove says he has to do more at the pharmacy than just fill prescriptions.

"We combat by staying diverse. We work in clinics. Our pharmacists work as nurse-practitioners and PA's. We have our compounding labs sterile and non-sterile. We do free delivery, we do home visits, we just keep as diverse as possible so we stay good at what we do and do it better than someone else," says Grove.

Family Pharmacy says it has secured a new $2 million loan from Smith Drug Company to allow normal business operations while it pursues a sale to Smith.

In a statement, the company's owner Lynn Morris says "This has been a difficult decision, but ultimately it will be what is best for our customers and our employees."

