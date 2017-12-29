Eye on Entertainment - December 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Parents and kids can ring in the new year without waiting until midnight. And awards season for Hollywood has almost arrived.

Danielle Nottingham has those stories and more in today's eye on entertainment.

This year's Golden Globe presenters will include Alicia Vikander, Carol Burnett, and Shirley MacLaine.

Veteran actresses Burnett and MacLaine have 11 globes between them.

Seth Meyers will host the show in Beverly Hills. on January 7th.

Jay-z's new video "Family Feud" drops today on his music streaming service, Tidal, at 4:44 p.m.

It's (4:44) Also the title of his latest album containing the song.

An early preview shows his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy in the video.

The song includes themes of infidelity and forgiveness.

"Hey party people, it's new year's eve!"

Netflix is helping parents and kids ring in the new year hours before midnight on demand!

The streaming service is offering multiple short clips with favorite kids characters counting down new year's eve.

That means kids can take part in the fun... And still make bedtime.

That's your eye on entertainment.

