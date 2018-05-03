Explosion in North Haven, Connecticut, Injures Multiple Officers

An explosion behind a home in North Haven, Connecticut, has injured eight police officers Wednesday night, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reports, citing North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Freda said. A large fire was also burning early into Thursday morning.

North Haven police said they were investigating a domestic violence incident around 7 p.m. Wednesday that led to a barricaded individual and prompted a SWAT team response.

Freda explained that the man had taken his wife hostage and officers were trying to get him out when the explosion happened. State police said the suspect had not yet been apprehended and called it an active situation.

"It's quite surprising," Freda said. "This is a quiet residential neighborhood. It's been a very emotional scene."

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.



(CBS News)

