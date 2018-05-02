Dr. Shirley Lawler Named New Chancellor at MSU-West Plains

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo courtesy: Missouri State University

WEST PLAINS, Mo. - For the first time in school history, a woman will lead the West Plains campus of Missouri State University when Dr. Shirley Lawler begins her term as chancellor on June 1.

“We had a number of strong candidates for the chancellor position,” said Matt Morris, chair of the search committee and vice president for administrative services on the Springfield campus. “Shirley quickly rose to the top.”

Lawler was provost/vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at Ozarks Technical Community College before she retired in 2012. She began at OTC in 1997 and served in a number of positions, including associate vice president for academic affairs, dean of technical education and dean of academic services.

“Shirley’s strong background at OTC will help her lead the West Plains campus,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “I look forward to working with her.”

Lawler has a doctorate in education from the University of Missouri. She also has a bachelor’s in business education and Master of Education in secondary education, both from Missouri State. Prior to working at OTC, Lawler worked at Logan-Rogersville High School for 12 years. She was also an adjunct instructor at Missouri State from 1984-2002.

College officials say Lawler will be paid $162,000 per year. Other benefits include:

The opportunity to live in the chancellor’s residence.

Access to the West Plains Country Club.

Complimentary tickets to all West Plains campus events.

Funds to host university events.

Lawler’s appointment is subject to approval by the Missouri State Board of Governors at their next regular meeting May 17. If confirmed, Lawler would replace current Chancellor Drew Bennett, who announced in August 2017 that he would retire Spring 2018.

(Ed Button, Ozark Radio News)