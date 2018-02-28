Dolly Parton Donates One Hundred Millionth Book

WASHINGTON D.C.--Branson's country music legend Dolly Parton was at the Library of Congress Tuesday to dedicate the one-hundred-millionth book from her 'Imagination Library' charity.

The organization mails free books to children from birth to kindergarten.

The 72-year-old performer has said her father's illiteracy inspired her to start the program in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up.

"Of all the things that I've done in my life, and I've done a lot because I've been around a long time, this is one of the most precious things," said Parton.

"Almost brought me to tears hearing her read her book coat of many colors and the song and the personal meaning," said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas).

"I just want the kids to know that its okay to be how you are and who you are," added Parton.

Since the program started in 1995, the 'Imagination Library' has grown from giving books to 2,000 children a month to 1.1-million children a month.