Dollar General Held Up

By: Jesse Inman

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 10:04 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 10:04 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD -- Police are searching for two men after they held up a Dollar General Tuesday night.

Police say two men went into the Dollar General near west Division and Kansas Expressway.

One of the suspects had a gun and demanded money.
    
The clerk handed over some cash, and the robbers ran off.
    
Police say there is no description of the men, but they were wearing bandanas on their face.
    
Police are still searching for thieves tonight.

 

