Dispatchers Notice Rise in Certain Type of Calls Over the Holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- An uptick in a certain type of call keeps 911 dispatchers busy this time of year.

The holiday season is generally thought of as a time for unity and peace, but an uptick in domestic disturbance calls keeps dispatchers on their toes.

"911, What is your emergency?"

"The holidays can be very interesting, we don't necessarily see an increase in the number of calls, but rather the type of calls," says Zim Schwartze.

The ones that Zim Schwartze of Springfield Greene County 911 says have to do with family members not getting along at the holiday get-together combined with drinking too much.

"Whenever we have folks that are around each other that are typically not during the year. There can be some friction and you add alcohol to the mix and it can cause some more alcohol-related calls for service," says Schwartze.

But, Schwartze says it doesn't affect their operation.

"We don't necessarily have to staff heavier because we're able to handle even just the small increase or any type of increase in the number of calls that we receive."

In part, because of the hundreds of hours of training that dispatchers receive.

"All of our training is about 700-800 hours, which is about a year. Included in that is how to deal with those intoxicated callers, very upset, agitated callers."



