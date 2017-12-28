Disneyland Goes Dark Due to Power Failure

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:35 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:35 AM CST

ANAHEIM, Ca. - Parts of California's Disneyland went dark yesterday because of a power failure on one of the busiest days of the year.


   
Patrons upset that they waited so long to get in, just to be shut out of some of the attractions. 

Crowds were at capacity due to tourists in town for the Rose Bowl and parade.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: 

"We've determined that the issue is with a Disneyland Resort transformer."

Guests took to social media to vent their frustration. Some were stuck on rides for twenty minutes or more. 

No one was injured and everyone made it out safely.
 

