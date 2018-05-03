SPRINGFIELD -- The Greene County Prosecutor rules Greene County Sheriff's Deputies were justified in the use of deadly force in an April 18th fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred when William Simcoe, Jr. led officers on a car chase, and then displayed a gun and claiming it was fully loaded.

That resulted in Simcoe being shot and killed by law enforcement.

Part of that footage was aired on Live PD this past Saturday, whose crews have been riding with Greene County Deputies for the last few weeks.

The footage that makes Live PD air isn't always from real-time events.

Corporal James Craigmyle talked to KOLR10 about the agreement that Greene County has with Live PD and A&E.

In this case, Craigmyle said there were a lot of things to take into consideration before the fatal shooting was aired.

"They have exclusive rights to the footage because they own the footage, we do not. So they get the final say on what airs and what doesn't air," Craigmyle explains.

Despite that, the Greene County Sheriff's Department says they are able to give feedback on footage that could be controversial.

"We do have a period of time -- 48 hours -- whenever they piece something together for us to look at for us to say that looks good or doesn't look good," says Craigmyle.

The Sheriff's Office wanted to make one thing clear to Live PD and A&E about airing the shooting.

"We just wanted to be respectful to the family, because they have been respectful with us. Whenever we got together and were talking about things, that was what we wanted first and foremost."

The footage aired did not show the suspect being shot, and Craigmyle says he did not think the show aired it in bad taste.

"They did cut it right at the last shot when deputies were requesting medical assistance for the suspect at that time," Craigmyle says.

When the Sheriff's office agreed to be part of the show, they Sheriff Jim Arnott said the goal was to humanize what a deputy sheriff does, and Craigmyle thinks the show has been a positive experience overall.

" A couple of years ago, people were really angry and upset with law enforcement. They thought that everybody was out there shooting people and arresting people, that cops were crooked and dirty, whatever the stereotype was for law enforcement. This show over the past year and a half has really started to change the perception, we feel," says Craigmyle.

Greene County Deputies haven't had to worry about the camera crews and their safety, as they are trained to stay out of the way. Craigmyle says a deputy's first job is worrying about the safety of the community, and everything else comes second.

"We worry about our job and we just act like they really aren't there. We let the camera crew know what is going on, and that is what the citizens see, that's what the country sees, is that interaction and dialect there."