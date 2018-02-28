Sheriff: Deputies Investigating Homicide in Greene County

Summoned by a 911 call, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office found a woman dead inside a house just east of U.S. 65.

The sheriff's office said the call came in at 5:50 p.m.

"Upon arrival, we observed a person in this residence that is deceased," said Sheriff Jim Arnott. "At this point, we are considering it a homicide."

The home is in the 4000 block of East Whitehall Drive.

"The husband is the one who called 911," said Cpl. James Craigmyle.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Arnott said detectives were on scene and processing the house for potential evidence. He said the medical examiner had also been notified and asked to respond.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the victim, any details about how she died or any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Arnott said no other family members were believed to be home at the time of the death.

"Right now we are just following up on all leads, trying to talk with all family members and associates," he said.

(Read from Springfield News-Leader)