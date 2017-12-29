Craig Wood's Defense Team Wants A New Trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- On the day Craig Wood was found guilty, it may have seemed as though a three-year case was finally wrapping up. But fast forward to Craig Wood's sentencing and you'll see a deadlocked jury.

Almost a month later, Craig Wood's defense team would file that motion for a new trial.

With it, came a list of reasons to start over.

-Disruptive cameras in the courtroom.

-Information about the number of guns Wood owned.

-Photos of Hailey taken on the day of her murder.

Those are just a few examples of what Defense Attorney Patrick Berrigan says stood in the way of Craig Wood receiving a fair trial.

While he's not at all involved in Craig Wood's case, KOLR10 asked local defense attorney Adam Woody to explain the defense's strategy.

"I think their motion was like 42 or 43 pages long," Woody says. "They're trying to include every piece of potentially reversible error they can."

Woody says the likelihood of Judge Mountjoy taking up this motion is slim, meaning one thing that's almost guaranteed…a prolonged case in the court of appeals.

"Mr. Wood's team included all those points of error. They're trying to preserve all those for an appellate review," Woody says.

You see if the motion is denied and Mountjoy grants Wood life in prison, Woody says “It'd still be years of appeals of him potentially trying to get a new trial."

And he says even if Mountjoy denies the motion and follows up with a death sentence...

"We're talking decades of appeals."