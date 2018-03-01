Court Documents Reveal Information on Murder of Springfield Woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Court documents released Thursday shed light on the events that led to the shooting death of a woman at her home just east of Springfield Tuesday evening.

Angela Cox was found shot to death in her home at 4026 E. Whitehall Dr., by her husband. Late Wednesday, Cox's son, Connor Cox, 21, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement submitted by Greene County detectives, Terry and Angela Cox had hidden a gun in the attic of their home about a year ago, to prevent Connor from accessing it.

During the investigation into her death, Terry Cox told detectives Connor had found the gun in the attic the night before the shooting, Monday, February 26th, and that the two of them had argued about the gun on the morning of the shooting. Terry Cox told investigators he believed his son was responsible for his wife's death, according to the court documents.

Angela Cox's Toyota Rav 4 was missing from the house after her body was found, as was Connor. Deputies in Taney County found the car in Merriam Woods, with Connor driving it.

Detectives went to Merriam Woods to interview Connor, who reportedly admitted the shooting. The court documents say Connor told investigators before his father left for work, he told Connor "don't hurt her" ...and that it "didn't resonate well with me."

The probable cause statement says Connor told investigators it was a few hours after his father left for work that he went into the office of the home where Angela was working and shot her. He told detectives "she didn't even see it coming." He said he shot her due to her "always being down" and being in pain, so he thought he would "end that."

Connor Cox is currently being held without bond in the Greene County Jail.