Courageous Conversations: 'Boys are Broken'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- While there are some who would argue mass shootings are the product of powerful guns used by unqualified civilians, there are others who claim it's not a gun problem it's a mental illness issue and those mass shootings are the fault of the mentally ill. The official verdict on who is right there has yet to be reached. There is one statistic often ignored though: The people behind these acts are almost entirely male. This means there's a case to be made that men, modern masculinity, or just toxic masculinity is one of the leading factors to these violent acts.

It was back in 2014 when Blaec Lammers of Bolivar Missouri was convicted of armed criminal action

To this day, his mother Tricia Lammers says Blaec would've barely even ever been capable of harming himself.

"He was arrested in 2012 for purchasing weapons," she recalls to KOLR10. "They claimed he was going to go to Walmart and shoot people."

"There were a couple of times he tried to commit suicide," she adds. "But he couldn't do it himself so if he couldn't do it to himself I don't think he could've done it to anybody else."

It's why she says he's only truly guilty of being a troubled young man.

"Blaec never harmed anybody. He just felt like he didn't fit in. I think he bought those weapons. He believed he was a failure. And I do believe he probably would've harmed himself."

You see the way Tricia explains it, Blaec wasn't your average guy's guy.

"He didn't fit into the norm here. So he always just say back. He was in special ed classes. He didn't always be the first one to grab the rebound or be the first one to tackle."

Naturally, Lammers says, her son was bullied for these differences. She says it was that bullying coupled with Blaec's mental illness that led to isolation and self-destruction.

It's a formative pattern. It's one frequently found in the backstory of most of the young men who eventually commit acts of violence against themselves or possibly others according to Drury University Sociologist David Derossett, who calls that pressure "toxic masculinity".

"I would argue that toxic masculinity is at least always one of the factors," Derossett says.

From a young age, he explains, male children are given a role to fill.

"Masculinity is a construction. It's something we make. One thing that means is we teach boys to be boys and our construction of masculinity, our definition of masculinity, includes certain kinds of characteristics," Derossett says.

The issue is: Often times some boys don't naturally fit that persona and because of that, they're isolated. That's when they react in the only way they've been taught how.

"Masculinity will be linked to things like assertiveness, aggressiveness, competitiveness, and violence. Ultimately for a lot of men, that's the first place they go when they solve conflicts," he says.

And while social theories only go so far, hard numbers regarding violent or weapon-based crimes don't lie.

According to FBI crime stats, about 91 percent of all illegal weapon possession charges are earned by men.

A look at local violent crime will show men commit more aggravated assaults than women at the state level and at the local level in each of the state's three largest cities.

"Men are more apt to go to violence," says Springfield Police Investigator Culley Wilson.

According to Wilson, men have been leading the violent crime stats for years.

"Just over the past 3 years, I looked up our homicide data. In 2015 all the suspects were male. 2016 we had one female suspect. 2017 we had 15 homicide incidents, seventeen victims only 2 were female suspects."

The numbers don't just include isolated violence, but also mass violence.

A 36-year-study cited by the New York Times, Politico, and and the Washington Post, originally gathered by Mother Jones, explains that since 1982, the US has seen only 3 shootings with a female pulling the trigger.The other 96 shootings were committed by men.

Fixing the problem, Derossett says, starts with fixing our boys.

"Help boys gain other ways to solve conflicts. Rethink what masculinity might look like," he says.

Because while some may blame the next shooting on the gun used or the mental illness the shooter could have, the odds of that shooter being a broken, confused or socially isolated boy, are pretty good.

"You know society paints a picture that men have to go to college or be on a sports team or fit this norm and some men aren't that way," says Lammers.

And it won't be until that boy is helped, that the shooting could be prevented.