Corps Areas Reopen for the Season

BRANSON, Mo. - The Army Corps of Engineers opens five more of its recreation areas on Table Rock Lake Tuesday, May 1. These parks include Aunts Creek, Baxter, Big M, Eagle Rock, and Viola. Moonshine Beach, which is a day use only area near Table Rock Dam, will re-open May 15.

Site specific camping and picnic shelter reservations for Table Rock Lake recreation areas can be made through the National Recreation Reservation Service on the web at ReserveUSA.com or by calling toll free 1-877-444-6777.

In addition to the recreational areas, the Dewey Short Visitor Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park rangers will offer interpretive programs and events at the center throughout the season. All their programs are free of charge and no registration is required.



