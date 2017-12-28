CONSUMER WATCH: Money Resolutions for 2018

NEW YORK, NY.- Thinking about bettering your bank account for the new year?

In today's consumer watch, Mary Moloney has some money resolutions you may want to make before the ball drops.

It's time to ring in the new year...with some more cash.

According to Fidelity's annual New Year Financial Resolutions Study, people are optimistic about 2018.

The good news is that more people feel better about their financial situation now and they feel much better about the prospects going forward.

Especially millennials.

"Millennials are focusing more and more on long-term savings goals like saving for retirement. Conversely, if you look at older generations, while they are still optimistic, they are a little less optimistic, and their resolutions tend to focus on things like saving for health care and retirement."

The experts at Fidelity say the top money resolutions for 2018: save more, pay down debt, spend less, and consider your future.

The further away you are from retirement, the more comfortable you should be leveraging equities and riding the ups and downs of the market over the long term.

For consumer watch, I'm Mary Moloney.

