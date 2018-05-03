Construction to Begin on New Gasconade River Bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Google Maps

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo - Construction on a new I-44 outer road bridge over the Gasconade River west of Hazelgreen has been granted approval.

The construction contract was awarded to Emery Sapp and Sons after they submitted a bid of $4.4 million.

The project will include building a new bridge on a new alignment adjacent to the existing Gasconade River Bridge, located on historic Route 66. That bridge was closed to traffic in December 2014 due to extensive deterioration.

The project is scheduled to begin summer 2018. Details on the impact of the construction on the Missouri Department of Conservation's river access will also be issued through social media to the public as well as updates from MoDOT. The project will be completed by August 2019.

Under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, MoDOT is currently accepting proposals from parties interested in preserving the current structure.