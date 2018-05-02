Construction Crews Struck Gas Line Near a Rogersville Elementary School
ROGERSVILLE, Mo - Construction crews struck a natural gas line near the Upper Elementary School in Rogersville Tuesday evening.
The construction team was working on some renovations on the schools' west side along Mill Street when the back-hoe they were using struck the gas line causing it to leak.
Logan-Rogersville Fire says they did not have to shut the gas off to stop the leak, and it should not affect classes for tomorrow.
