Cleveland Police Host Community Event Against Local Teens

CLEVELAND - Reginald Barfield took to the court today as part of the team taking on some of Northeast Ohio's finest.

A friendly game on the hardwood to let each team get to know each other a little better.

"I mean, all officers are not worst officers. We just get to know them better. Not all are the same. We can see them with their uniform off and see how they really are as a person," Reginald Barfield says.

And that is exactly the message safety forces are trying to drive home.

"We take what goes on here back to the street. Contrary to popular belief, this is what goes on and we see people that we play on the street and we interact with them the same way. Nothing changes from the court outside these lines to on the streets," Sgt. Tim Maffo-Judd says.

Sergeant Tim Maffo-Judd with the Cleveland Police Department has a message for the players inside today that he hopes will translate outside..

"Come talk to us. I'm the same guy in shorts as I am in a jersey or in a uniform. With a gun or a basketball, I'm the same guy on the inside and out and I know that they are too."

(Traci Carloss, WEWS for CNN)