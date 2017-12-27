Citizen's Petition Underway After Misuse of Resources Alleged in Greene Co. Tax Campaign

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A citizen's petition was started after the Missouri auditor asked to investigate claims of misuse of public resources by some Greene County officials in the recent half-cent sales tax campaign and Greene County hired a private law firm.

On Saturday, you can sign that petition.

From 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Library Station in Springfield, you can learn to gather signatures for the petition or sign it, Kathleen O'Dell, the community relations director for the Springfield-Greene County Library District confirmed.