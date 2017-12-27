Citizen's Petition Underway After Misuse of Resources Alleged in Greene Co. Tax Campaign

By: Cortlynn Stark

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 03:48 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 03:48 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A citizen's petition was started after the Missouri auditor asked to investigate claims of misuse of public resources by some Greene County officials in the recent half-cent sales tax campaign and Greene County hired a private law firm.

On Saturday, you can sign that petition.

From 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Library Station in Springfield, you can learn to gather signatures for the petition or sign it, Kathleen O'Dell, the community relations director for the Springfield-Greene County Library District confirmed.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected