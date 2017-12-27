Citizen's Petition Underway After Misuse of Resources Alleged in Greene Co. Tax Campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A citizen's petition was started after the Missouri auditor asked to investigate claims of misuse of public resources by some Greene County officials in the recent half-cent sales tax campaign and Greene County hired a private law firm.
On Saturday, you can sign that petition.
From 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Library Station in Springfield, you can learn to gather signatures for the petition or sign it, Kathleen O'Dell, the community relations director for the Springfield-Greene County Library District confirmed.
