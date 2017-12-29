Cities Across US Bolster Security for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK CITY -- Cities around the country are bolstering security for New Year's Eve.

The biggest celebration is in New York's Times Square, where police plan to mount their largest ever show of force.

"Three, two, one ... happy New Year!

Unprecedented security measures are coming to Times Square this New Year's Eve.

"We're putting out more vapor weight dogs, we're also putting out more observation teams ... and we're increasing the size of the detail, the uniform detail too," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

An estimated 1 million people will be gathering near 42nd and Broadway to ring in 2018.

While it's a big party, it's also a big target.

After two recent terror attacks - including the truck attack that killed eight people on Halloween - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reinforcing if you see something say something.

"Any one New Yorker could save countless lives by being vigilant and reporting information to police," de Blasio said.

Parking garages around Times Square are getting extra scrutiny this year. The NYPD will close more than ever before with no cars able to come or go.

"I feel safe, I'm not too worried about it," Christian Queen, visiting New York, said.

In Baltimore, officials are putting vehicle restrictions around the inner harbor for that city's New Years Eve spectacular.

"Safety is paramount. We will have multi-tiered safety, security measures that will be in place."

And in Las Vegas, more than 300 Nevada National Guard troops will join police and federal law enforcement to protect the strip.

The Department of Homeland Security classified the city's New Year's events a high threat after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel killing 58 people.