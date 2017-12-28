C.A.R.E. Items Stolen Before Christmas Found by Barry County Detectives

By: Cortlynn Stark

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 06:18 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:18 PM CST

MARIONVILLE, Mo. -- In the days leading up to Christmas, C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue had thousands of dollars worth of equipment and supplies stolen, including an ATV, during two thefts.

On Dec. 27, Barry County detectives found those items.

After receiving a tip, detectives conducted a search in Marionville, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff's Office. 

"Several other area cases in several jurisdictions are being resolved at this time also," the Facebook post said. "Arrest have been made and more information will follow."

The post also thanked the Lawrence County Sherif's Office and the Aurora Police Department.

