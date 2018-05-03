News

Cameras Not Permitted During Greitens Trial

Posted: May 03, 2018 12:12 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 12:13 PM CDT

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The judge presiding over Governor Eric Greitens criminal case has just said he will not permit cameras in the courtroom according to our CBS affiliate in St. Louis, KMOV.

Judge Rex Burlison said he will consider media coalition request for audio and stills, but no decision has been made yet.

KMOV was just one of many local and national media outlets that requested cameras be allowed for transparency during the high-profile case.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected