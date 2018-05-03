Cameras Not Permitted During Greitens Trial

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The judge presiding over Governor Eric Greitens criminal case has just said he will not permit cameras in the courtroom according to our CBS affiliate in St. Louis, KMOV.

Judge Rex Burlison said he will consider media coalition request for audio and stills, but no decision has been made yet.

KMOV was just one of many local and national media outlets that requested cameras be allowed for transparency during the high-profile case.