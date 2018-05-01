Businesses Welcome New Development in Galloway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Derek Shimeall went from beer lover.. to business owner with three friends and four words:

"Let's open a brewery," he explains. "We've been open for about four months."

These days he says business is booming.

"It's just overwhelmed and exceeded our expectations," he says.

And not just for him but for Springfield’s entire Galloway district.

"I think it's a win for all of us on this street," he says.

A quick southbound drive down Lone Pine will prove the area is growing.

"We're seeing new construction pop up everywhere," says Shimeall.

But more traffic through your business’s door can also mean more traffic on the roads outside your office.

"We're very grateful for the area and all of our customers," says Hannah Hickman, who works for 2B Well, a health center also located in Galloway, just across from Sequiota Park.

"There's been a lot of new business and a lot of new growth," she says.

While Hickman says she loves the area, she also admits the popularity of the park has proven problematic in the past.

"Not enough parking,” she says “Things like that."

It's not a huge problem according to either of these businesses but it is one the city is considering solutions for.

"We always get a lot of good feedback from the public," says Martin Gugel with Springfield Public Works.

He says the city will soon release a survey to taxpayers asking what projects they'd consider a priority.

If Galloway street expansions make the list, it could be the cherry on top of an already sweet situation for new businesses in this part of Springfield.