Burglary Suspect Shot at LRPD Officer's Home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning happened at the home of an off-duty Little Rock officer.

That's according to the Little Rock Police Department in a briefing from the scene at the Bowman Heights Apartments complex, 420 Markham Mesa Place.

Lt. Michael Ford told reporters the suspect was shot by the officer after he had banged on the door of the officer's apartment and then tried to force his way inside through a window.

It's not yet known how many shots were fired at the suspect but police describe his condition as serious.

The shooting happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment complex located at 420 Markham Mesa Place, just off Mara Lynn Road.

