Buffalo Woman Admits to Making Threats for ISIS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A Buffalo, Mo. woman pleaded guilty to two federal charges after she was accused of threatening FBI employees, former members of the military, and former President Obama.

Safya Roe Yassin, 40, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to using Twitter to transmit threatening communications against several persons

She was first indicted in Springfield federal court in February 2016.

Yassin allegedly maintained several social media accounts, including numerous Twitter accounts and a Facebook account, and used a Twitter account to post a threat against two FBI agents.

On Aug. 24, 2015, Yassin allegedly posted the names, residences (city, state, and ZIP code) and phone numbers of the two FBI agents under the words, “Wanted to kill.”

The FBI served a warrant on Yassin's residence in mid-February 2016.

According to the affidavit, the threat originated with a Twitter account associated with ISIS. During the investigation, federal investigators identified multiple Twitter accounts allegedly used by Yassin, many of which were suspended by Twitter.

The FBI first identified Yassin through a complaint on January 30, 2015, through the FBI's public access line from a person who became friends with Yassin on Facebook several years ago. The complaint stated that Yassin introduced the person to Islam and that very early in their relationship Yassin was unexceptional in her teachings and that moderation made the person convert to Islam.

According to the complaint, Yassin had become convinced that ISIS is going to save the world and was trying to rally support.

Under federal statutes, Yassin is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Neighbor Reaction Following 2016 Arrest

"I've been living across the street from a potential terrorist," said Neighbor Jeffery Melhorn. "That really freaked me out."

Melhorn woke up to the sights and sounds of an event that would leave anyone shaken.

"We moved here seven months ago," he said. "And we did not expect this quiet little neighborhood to turn into a circus."

The FBI complainant explained they were friended by Yassin on Facebook-- and she told them they would "go to hell" if they did not divorce their non-Muslim spouse, get rid of their pets and all their non-Muslim friends.

"I saw them the day they moved in-- the woman and kids," said Melhorn. "And I haven't seen them outside since-- and that always struck me as odd."

"That really freaks me out," said Melhorn. "I come from a military family."

As of January 27, 2016, the FBI had identified at least 87 Twitter account IDs likely used by Yassin to post content in support of ISIS-- many of those accounts had been suspended.

"That happens in the big cities-- but I didn't expect it to happen here in this little 3,000 population town," said Melhorn. "It's a little freaky."

The tweet that threatened former President Obama was one that included a picture of him running from a drone strike.