Branson Board of Alderman to Seek Buyers for 50 Man Statute

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo - The Branson Board of Alderman has announced that they are seeking potential buyers for the 50 Man statute.

While they wait for buyers, the Board also authorized the relocation of the statue to the Veterans Museum where it will be maintained as city property.

There is no done deal, the Board will need to come up with a contract with the Veterans Museum to nail down the specifics and vote on it.

The World War II themed artwork titled "Storming the Beach," has been on a journey

The statue was originally housed at the Veteran's Memorial Museum in Branson. However, back in 2013, during a foreclosure, the museum lost the statue to Cornerstone Bank of York, Nebraska. The city of Branson purchased the statue from the bank in 2015 and it's been in storage ever since.

Mayor Best says when they sent out the request for proposals, she received one response from the statue's original owners, The Veterans' Memorial Museum. However, their response did not quite fit the guidelines for the proposal.

"The museum is the one proposal that we did receive. So we will be talking to them. Along with a couple of other locations that would be great as well. So we're excited that we think it's gonna find a home in Branson and people are going to get to enjoy it as much as people in the past have enjoyed it."



