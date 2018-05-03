Box Office Buzz - May 3, 2018

Hello Movie Maniacs! It is a little tough to be the release after the mutantly huge AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR. But, a light hearted comedy remake is new on screen this weekend

New in theaters this weekend:

OVERBOARD (LIONSGATE) - A spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. This is a remake of the 1987 CLASSIC starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, of course, directed by the beloved Garry Marshall. Then, Russell was taking advantage of Hawn … this time around, the gender roles are reversed … the female is taking advantage of the male. This stars Anna Farris and Eva Longoria!

Tops at the box office last weekend:

Of course! AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR swept the weekend box! Wildly breaking records! Infinity War's opening weekend bests the previous record of $247.9 million set by STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS back in December 2015 Bringing in $ !!! This movie is just excellent! A great incorporation of the Marvel worlds we've loved for years! It's super funny & Witty! It's one sweet ride! I don't want to say toooo much, just in case you haven't seen this film and are planning on it! No spoilers! A QUIET PLACE did follow at a VERY respectable number two!

New on Blu-Ray this week:

12 STRONG (WARNER BROS.) - This tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. Under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. This incredible film starts Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena. I love this true story! SO powerful … SO good!



And, another BluRay for you is WINCHESTER (CBS FILMS) - The unbelievable talented Helen Mirren stars in this film about an eccentric firearm heiress ensconced in her sprawling California mansion who believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle.

Locally:

The SATO 48 FILM screenings took place last weekend with huge attendance at The Moxie! Lots of great projects on screen! Next up … recognition of these films with THE SATO AWARDS on May 17th at The Gillioz! sato48.com for all the details!

It's no secret movies are my fave thing! Seeing them on the big screen is an experience that I love … that's why I love Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - THE EXPERIENCE. Did you see their May specialty screening list yet? drafthouse.com/Springfield … you'll see a box on right that says this May! I mean FERRIS, TOP GUN and even a PURPLE RAIN Movie party! How fun!

